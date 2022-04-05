Taliban claims of restraining Islamic State's violent activities in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday claimed that it has restrained the violent activities of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan.

The claims were made to the Chinese media by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who said that ISIS has not been able to conduct any attack in the country in recent months, reported Tolo News.

He also said that Afghan soil will not be a threat to any other country.

"Daesh had no operations in the last four months. We could say that Afghanistan is a secure country right now and we are committed to the pledges we made to the world, the pledge that Afghanistan's soil would not be used against any country," he said.

China reportedly has good ties with the current Afghan government. The diplomats of the Taliban have been accepted by the Chinese government; however, Beijing has yet to formally recognize the Taliban.

Muttaqi called his recent visit to China constructive. In late March a delegation of the Taliban, led by acting Minister Muttaqi visited China, where they held several rounds of talks with top diplomats and envoys of foreign countries, reported Tolo News.

"The meeting was positive and fruitful. We hope such meetings will bring good outcomes and the Afghans can hear good news," Muttaqi said.

He also reiterated Taliban calls for economic policy to facilitate investment in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"Afghanistan's presence in big economic projects will not be possible unless big problems are solved in Afghanistan..." said Jawid Sangdil, Political Expert.

( With inputs from ANI )

