Taliban creates police unit to protect educational institutes

Kabul, Dec 26 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has created a special police unit to protect educational institutes across the country, the media reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of higher education said that the new 170-member unit is part of its Special Forces that were trained in 313 central corps for 30 days, reports Khaama Press.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Lutfullah Khairkhaw said that the creation of a special unit to protect educational institutions was required against the backdrop of frequent attacks in the war-torn nation.

The creation of the special unit comes as public universities and high schools for girls are yet to be reopened.

