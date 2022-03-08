Taliban critic released after being detained for two days

Sayed Baqir Mohseni, a political analyst and critic of the Taliban, who was detained by the group two days ago has been released, local media citing the sources reported.

According to local media, Mohseni's relatives claimed that he has been released from the Taliban intelligence agency's custody. Mohseni disappeared on Friday. However, Taliban security has not yet commented on the incident.

As soon as the news of Sayed's disappearance went out, a number of social media users have called for the release of Mohseni, a university professor and critic of the Taliban. They called him the voice of Afghanistan.

During a TV interview, Mohseni blamed the Taliban for insecurity, corruption and waste of resources in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

