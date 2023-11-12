Taliban criticises Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan immigrants from country

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 : Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed deputy of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, has called Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan immigrants from the country "rushed", TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Kharoti, in an interview with TOLO News, added that Pakistan should treat Afghan immigrants responsibly and allow them to return to the country of their own volition.

"They have made a hasty decision regarding immigrants. They [Pakistan] violated the rights of immigrants, which are in accordance with international laws," the Taliban's Deputy of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation told TOLO News.

Kharoti noted that in the past two weeks, nearly 300,000 Afghan immigrants have entered the country from neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan.

"Nearly 300,000 Afghan refugees returned to Kabul from the crossings of Torkham, Spin Boldak, Nimroz, Islam Qala and a number of others via the airport in the past two weeks," he further said.

As per the Taliban-appointed Deputy of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, the aid of the international community and international organisations is not enough for newly returning immigrants, who said that more assistance should be provided to the returnees.

Mohammad Arsala Kharoti said: "As much as the people should have had access to facilities and services, and their problems should have received attention, neither their challenges nor their needs have received attention."

Meanwhile, Balochistan caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai recently claimed that the Pakistan government would start the same campaign against those living without legal documents in the country.

"And no one should be mistaken. This is the decision of a 'sovereign state' to repatriate all illegal immigrants. So if any political government comes to power after the elections, this process will continue. The new government will be bound to follow this policy," he said as quoted by Pakistani media outlet Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor