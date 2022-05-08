Taliban denies clashes in Panjshir after Resistance Front claims gunfire in Abshar district

After the National Resistance Front (NRF) claimed renewed fight in Abshar district of Panjshir province, the Taliban denied clashes in the region.

A spokesman for Panjshir's governor, Abubaker Sediq, said there was a small amount of gunfire but the situation was controlled by the Taliban, reported Tolo News.

"We deny this allegation. This is a plot by some biased individuals. This is not true. There was a small amount gunfire yesterday evening in the Abshar area by the opponents but the Islamic Emirate controlled the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Resistance Front claimed that clashes are still underway in Panjshir province and they have overrun several areas, reported Tolo News.

"An extended region of the Panjshir province, including a large part of Abdulah Khail and Abshar valley, fell to the resistance (forces)," said Sebghat Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Resistance Front.

The refutation of clashes by the Taliban comes amid reports of clashes between the Taliban and the Resistance Front in Panjshir posted on social media.

The Islamic Emirate's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, denied the reports and called them speculation.

"There have been no security incidents anywhere. The enemy published some propaganda on Facebook and Twitter. But the truth is that a strong troop presence exists there (Panjshir) and nothing will happen," Mujahid said.

There have also been reports of increased resistance against the Taliban regime in the provinces of Panjshir, Kapisa and Parwan. Taliban officials maintain that they will counter the activities of the resistance.

( With inputs from ANI )

