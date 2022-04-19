Taliban denies presence of TTP fighters in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 19 The Taliban government has spurned reports regarding the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Afghanistan.

However, the government's spokesman acknowledged on Monday there could be an issue in mountainous and far-flung areas of the country, Pajhwok News reported.

Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces were capable of defending their homeland. He hoped tensions with Pakistan would be defused via diplomatic channels.

"We deny the existence of TTP and will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against any country …" the spokesman remarked.

"Even if there are issues in the mountainous terrain, they should be resolved jointly, not through airstrikes," Mujahid said.

Also on Monday, a senior Ministry of Defence official met families of victims of alleged Pakistani raids in southeastern Khost province.

Ministry of Defence Deputy Chief of Staff Mali Khan said Afghanistan's borders had been beefed up with more forces and weapons, Pajhwok News reported.

The official asked victims' relatives to exercise patience and restraint. No military instructions had been issued for responding to the airstrikes, he explained.

Earlier in the week, 47 Afghans were killed and over 20 others wounded in Pakistani military raids and rocket strikes in Kunar and Khost provinces.

