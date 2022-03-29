Taliban faces global flak over Sirajuddin Haqqani training militia to conceal identity

Sirajuddin Haqq, the acting head of Taliban's Interior Ministry, who is on the UN sanctions list as well as FBI wanted terrorist, is training militia who cover their faces to hide their identities.

"It's a big concern because Former Afghan gov officials said there are foreign militants in the Haqq network," tweeted Abdulhaq Omeri, a journalist.

He informed that under the leadership of Sirajuddin Haqq, the Taliban's Interior Minister, those people who graduated from military training covered their faces.

The Taliban is facing global flak over making Haqq the minister in its interim cabinet of the Islamic Emirate.

Sirajuddin Haqq is wanted for questioning in connection with the January 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghstan, that killed six people, including an American citizen.

He is believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the United States and coalition forces in Afghstan. Haqq also allegedly was involved in the planning of the assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008, reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sirajuddin is strongly associated with the Taliban, which provides him funding for his operations. He also receives funding from various other groups and individuals, including drug lords. He is a key conduit for terrorist operations in Afghstan and supporting activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan, as per the UN.

He is actively involved in the planning and execution of attacks targeting International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF), Afghan officials and civilians, mainly in the eastern and southern regions of Afghstan. He also regularly recruits and sends fighters into the Khost, Paktia and Paktika Provinces in Afghstan, as per the UN.

( With inputs from ANI )

