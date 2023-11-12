Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation calls Pak's move to deport Afghan migrants "rushed"

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 : Following Afghanistan's reaction to the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, Mohammad Arsalan Kharoti, Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), called Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan immigrants from their country "rushed", reported TOLO News.

Kharoti, in an interview, said that Pakistan should treat Afghan immigrants responsibly and allow them to return to the country of their own volition.

"They have made a hasty decision regarding immigrants. They (Pakistan) violated the rights of immigrants, which are in accordance with international laws," the Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriation said.

Furthermore, he noted that in the past two weeks, nearly 300,000 Afghan immigrants have entered the country from neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan, according to TOLO News.

"Nearly 300,000 Afghan refugees returned to Kabul from the crossings of Torkham, Spin Boldak, Nimroz, Islam Qala and a number of others via the airport in the past two weeks," he added.

Moreover, Kharori said that the aid provided by the international community and international organisations is not enough for newly returning immigrants, adding that more assistance should be provided to the returnees, TOLO News reported.

"As much as the people should have had access to facilities and services and their problems should have received attention, neither their challenges nor their needs have received attention," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Balochistan caretaker information minister Jan Achakzai said that their government would start the same campaign against those living without legal documents in the country in line with the "state's decision".

"And no one should be mistaken. This is the decision of a 'sovereign state' to repatriate all illegal immigrants. So any political government comes to power after the elections, this process will continue. The new government will be bound to follow this policy," he added.

