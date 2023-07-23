Taliban official criticises fresh sanctions by EU on its leaders 

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 : Taliban's acting minister of justice, Abdul Hakim Sharai has denounced the imposition of fresh sanctions by the European Union (EU) on some of the its leaders and said that the time will come soon when the organisation will put sanctions on them, according to TOLOnews.

Speaking at a religious-scientific conference put on by the Ministry of Higher Education, the Taliban official said, "If we stand united and support this system, I give you the assurance and good news that today they impose sanctions on the officials of the Islamic Emirate but the time will come when we impose sanctions on them."

The opposition from the de-facto authorities came just two days after the European Union imposed sanctions on three Taliban officials.

According to a statement from the European Union, the Taliban officials were subject to fines for violating human rights, particularly by denying girls access to school, TOLOnews reported.

"It is obvious that the distance between the Islamic Emirate and the international community for political interaction will increase if the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan do not travel to foreign countries for meetings," a political expert, Ahmad Khan Andar said, according to TOLOnews.

The EU imposed sanctions on 18 people and five organizations on Thursday this week for "serious human rights violations and abuses" in Afghanistan, Russia, Ukraine, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic.

Among the Taliban officials affected are Chief Justice of the Taliban Supreme Court Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Justice Minister Abdul Hami Sharei, and Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha, TOLOnews reported.

With time, the situation of people in Afghanistan has become miserable. People continue to face food shortages, and the basic amenities to live have become a search far cry for all. Moreover, the situation of women in the country has only got worse.

Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion. There is still no word on when or if these schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite.

