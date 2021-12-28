Taliban open fire on protesters near building of erstwhile women affairs ministry: Report

Taliban on Tuesday opened fire on protesters, who were demanding "employment, food and freedom" near a building in Kabul that in the past housed the ministry of women's affairs, Russian media reported citing a protestor.

"Taliban opened fire on protesters to stop or suppress the protest," she said, adding that filming of the demonstration was not allowed.

According to the protester, women came out in protest on Tuesday demanding "employment, food and freedom." As of now, no casualties have been reported, as per Sputnik.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had dissolved the ministry of women affairs and replaced it with the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Khaama Press said.

Last Thursday, the Taliban decided to dissolve several ministries and electoral bodies including the ministry of peace affairs, ministry of parliament affairs, independent election commission and the independent election complaints commission.

( With inputs from ANI )

