Taliban rejects Iran’s claim of moving Daesh leaders to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 : Taliban rejected Iran's claim that Daesh leaders have moved to Afghanistan from Iraq, Syria and Libya, Khaama Press reported.

“We reject the claim made by Iran’s foreign minister that ISIS commanders had relocated from Iraq, Syria, and Libya to Afghanistan," a statement released by the Taliban-led Foreign minister of Afghanistan on Friday.

According to the statement, both during and after the occupation, the security forces of the Taliban engaged Daesh in significant and ongoing combat, which reduced the group’s ability to cause destruction.

It further stated that he hoped to receive more information on Daesh if Iran has information about the movement of Daesh to Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

Earlier, in an interview with the Iranian Students' News Agency, Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, “It is not a secret to anyone that the leaders of Daesh and the trained forces of Daesh have moved from Iraq, Syria, and parts of Libya to Afghanistan in recent months. This is one of the challenges facing the current ruling body and the Taliban in Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan further added that none of the named Arab nations and Afghanistan do not share a border. “It is better that countries fulfil their international obligations in terms of securing their borders rather than shifting the responsibility onto others.”

“The Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to threaten Afghanistan’s national security or our soil to be used against others. Instead of making concerning remarks, Iranian authorities should focus on good economic, political and social relations between the two neighbouring and friendly nations,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban-appointed Governor of Kabul, Mohammad Qassim Khalid has said that the US is behind Daesh (ISIS) and that the group is an American phenomenon, according to TOLO News.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Khalid in a special interview with TOLO News said that he has the documents that show the US has trained Daesh. He said: “The enemies do not want Afghanistan to be calm and so they create bias through various ways. Daesh is ... produced by the US. It is a fact that Daesh is an American phenomenon.”

Khalid also denied the killing of the co-founder and second leader of al-Qaeda in the capital city of Kabul, Ayman al-Zawahiri, saying that there is no evidence to prove Zawahiri was killed in Kabul.

“The US claims that they eliminated Daesh in Afghanistan. The documents and evidence that would be valid for the media or between countries have not been provided by them,” he said, as per TOLO News.

