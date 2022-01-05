Taliban say Pak-Afghan border fencing issue will be addressed through 'diplomatic channels'

Days after Pakistan admits that there are "complications" regarding the Pak-Afghan border fencing, the Taliban has said that "issues" would be addressed through diplomatic channels.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson of the Afghan Foreign Ministry said: "Recently, a few incidents have taken place along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan that have given rise to the need for the authorities of the two sides to address the problem."

"IEA believing in addressing problems through understanding, talks and good neighborliness, will address this issue through diplomatic channels," the tweet added.

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi acknowledged that there are "some complications" regarding the Pak-Afghan border fencing and the matter was being taken up with the Taliban.

Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad that "certain miscreants" have blown the incident out of proportion.

This follows the circulation of a viral video where Taliban are seen uprooting a portion of the Pak-Afghan fence along their side of the border.

Previously, the Taliban's local affiliates said that they have stopped the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in Afghanistan's western Nimroz province, reported local media.

The Pakistani military personnel reportedly wanted to build their outpost on Afghanistan soil in Chahar Burjak district of Nimroz province, reported Khaama Press.

The Pakistani military went up to 15 kilometres inside Afghanistan and wanted to build check posts, said eyewitnesses and residents of the bordering district.

This comes a week after the Taliban's provincial head of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) destroyed the barbed wire of the Pakistani military in eastern Nangarhar province and warned them of repercussions in case they build fences on Afghan soil.

The two countries have been at loggerheads over the nearly 2,400 kilometres of Durand Line which has always been a matter of conflict and chaos between the two sides especially after Pakistan started erecting fences on the line, according to Khaama Press.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor