Taliban says 16,242 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Kabul, Nov 4 A total of 16,242 Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, Taliban deputy spokesperson said on Tuesday, local media reported.

Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 2,963 Afghan families, comprising 16,243 individuals, returned home from Iran and Pakistan on Monday, Afghanistan's leading news agency Pajhwok Afghan News reported. He said the refugees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Bahramcha in Helmand and the Torkham crossing.

Fitrat said 2,161 families, which comprised 11,772 individuals, were taken to their respective provinces, while 1,882 refugees who returned home were provided humanitarian assistance. He further said that telecommunication companies provided 2,958 sim cards to Afghan refugees who returned home.

Meanwhile, Germany on Tuesday will receive the fourth group of Afghan refugees granted approval for relocation under its humanitarian admission programme, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing German media reports. The group of Afghan refugees who have been approved by the German government to enter will travel to Hanover from Islamabad, it was reported.

This is the fourth evacuation flight that will arrive in Germany since the new coalition government assumed office in Germany in May. Last week, 14 Afghan nationals reached Hanover under the same initiative, which has been launched to assist those most at risk following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021.

After the Taliban seized power, Germany's previous administration launched an admission programme to protect local staff, human rights advocates, and journalists who had worked with German and international organisations. However, the current coalition government has signalled plans to reduce or phase out these voluntary admission efforts.

