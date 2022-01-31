Taliban to reopen Afghan universities on Feb 2

Kabul, Jan 31 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has announced that universities across the country will reopen on February 2.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Higher Education said that the students who are yet to complete their last semester will be given three weeks and the new educational year in those provinces will start in late April, reports Khaama Press.

The universities in cold and snowy provinces will reopen in early March, the statement said.

A total of 150 public universities across Afghanistan will finally be reopened after they were closed following the country's takeover by the Taliban in August 2021.

