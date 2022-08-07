Taliban urges US to recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Taliban on Saturday urged the US to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The acting Minister of Defence, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, in an interview with NPR, said that the recognition of the current government is in the interest of the United States because there is no other regime to deal with, reported Tolo News.

"This is obvious," he said. "There are many countries that are more against America than us, but they recognize them officially," he said.

"There are more countries in the world that pose more danger than Afghanistan to America, but still America recognized them officially. I think that recognition is a positive step toward a bigger change," said Mujahid.

The acting Minister of Defence also said that the issue of closed girls' schools is a serious matter, but some improvements have been made in this regard, reported Tolo News.

"This is a serious issue for us. There is some development, and hopefully, there will be more about it. We have a discussion about these issues, and we are hoping that soon the ground will be prepared for that," Mujahid added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has not completed the conditions for recognition which was offered by the international community.

"The countries have made very clear demands and conditions for the recognition of the Taliban. Unfortunately, during this time, no positive steps have been taken to meet their demands. An inclusive government has not been established, and girls' schools are still closed," said Ghulam Sakhi Ehsani, a university lecturer.

While discussing the situation in Afghanistan and the increasing hunger crisis in the country, the EU Ambassador to Afghanistan, Andreas Von Brandt said that there is a consensus on the non-recognition of the Taliban government in the western world.

According to Brandt, the world is trying to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, not to the government which came to power by means not provided for in the country's constitution, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, political analysts believe the current situation in Afghanistan could get worse if the Taliban leadership do not consider an inclusive government, saying such could also pave the way for the international community to offer formal recognition to the group.

"The international community and the people of Afghanistan want the current government to include diverse layers of educated youth and representatives from different ethnic groups," another political analyst, Ahmad Monib Rasa said.

The Taliban's claim of creating a peaceful atmosphere for men and women is so ironic to the real picture. Women are denied their basic rights like education and even freedom of speech, which was seen and condemned by the whole world but still the Taliban makes false claims.

( With inputs from ANI )

