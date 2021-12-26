Taliban's acting FM discusses economic issues with Kazakhstan's delegation

Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday met with Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov and discussed trade, transit and economic issues.

"Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov in Kabul on Saturday and discussed trade, transit and economic issues, the foreign ministry said," Tolo News tweeted.

Sultanov brought a half-ton of medical products for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. According to Sultanov, the next aid packages will arrive in Afghanistan by ground.

"If we refer to the trade relations, the export and import of goods between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan dropped by 27 per cent," Tolo News quoted Sultanov as saying.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

Afghanistan's economy has crashed since the Taliban seized power as foreign aid has been suspended and the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, has further plunged the country into a deep crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor