Taliban's acting Foreign Minister leaves for Pakistan to attend OIC summit

Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday left for Pakistan to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Afghanistan, local media reported.

"Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi and his accompanying delegation left Kabul for Islamabad today to attend the OIC meeting on Afghanistan on Sunday. Talking to reporters at Kabul airport, Muttaqi said no one will be allowed to threaten any country from Afghanistan's territory," Tolo News tweeted.

In order to get the Taliban international recognition, Islamabad earlier on Monday invited the Islamic Emirate to the summit of the OIC which is scheduled to be held on December 19.

In addition to the members of the OIC, Pakistan media had reported that delegations from the US, Russia, Britain, the European Union, the World Bank and humanitarian organizations have also been invited to the conference.

The OIC session will focus on ways to mobilise support for providing adequate food, medicine, and shelter to millions of people in Afghanistan who are in dire need after the fall of Kabul in mid-August, the Pakistani publication had said.

It has been more than 100 days since the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan but it has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

The Taliban has so far implemented none of these but has been promising to do so.

( With inputs from ANI )

