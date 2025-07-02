"Taliban's repeated violations of Doha Agreement fueling regional instability": Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 : Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has warned that Kabul's repeated violations of the Doha Agreement are threatening regional stability and undermining efforts to combat terrorism, Khaama Press reported.

Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad titled "Pakistan: A Barrier Against Terrorism," Bhutto stated that terrorism is not just a local issue but a global threat. He claimed that Pakistan has sacrificed heavilyboth in human lives and economicallyin its ongoing struggle against terrorism.

Building on this concern, Bhutto directly addressed the Taliban leadership, urging them to remain faithful to the pledges made in the Doha Accord. He stressed that such commitment could prevent further destabilization and promote regional trust, according to Khaama Press.

Under the Doha Agreement, the Taliban had promised not to allow terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS to use Afghanistan's territory to threaten other nations, especially the United States. However, doubts over Taliban compliance have persisted, heightening fears of cross-border threats.

The Doha accord was an agreement signed by the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020 in Doha, Qatar, with the two sides issuing a joint declaration "for bringing peace in Afghanistan".

Despite Taliban assurances that Afghanistan's soil won't be used against neighboring countries, Pakistani authorities accuse them of sheltering members of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group blamed for numerous attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban have denied these allegations, maintaining that no foreign militant groups are being hosted, Khaama Press reported.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been strained due to recurring border conflicts and Pakistan's demand for decisive action against TTP militants allegedly using Afghan territory to orchestrate attacks. Kabul, however, denies these claims, deepening diplomatic tensions and adding further urgency to the calls for regional cooperation.

These concerns gain further weight in light of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025 report, which states that Pakistan has now become the second-most terrorism-affected country in the world, moving up from its previous position at fourth, as reported by Geo News.

The report highlights that the country saw a dramatic 45 per cent increase in terrorism-related fatalities, with deaths rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024. This sharp surge marks one of the highest increases globally, underscoring the intensifying threat Pakistan now faces.

Additionally, the number of terrorist attacks more than doubled, jumping from 517 incidents in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024. This marks the first time since the inception of the GTI that attacks surpassed the 1,000 mark, Geo News further reported, emphasizing the severity of the security challenge.

The GTI report also highlights the role of Afghanistan's territory in fueling terrorism in Pakistan. It links the escalation in attacks to the rise of the Afghan Taliban's power in Kabul. Militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have intensified their operations, especially along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which continues to be a flashpoint.

Adding depth to this analysis, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has released the Global Terrorism Index 2025, offering an in-depth overview of terrorism trends and patterns over the past 17 years.

The report ranks 163 countries, representing 99.7 per cent of the global population, based on the impact of terrorism. Key indicators considered include the frequency of terrorist attacks, fatalities, injuries, and the number of hostages.

