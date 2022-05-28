Talks between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO membership were 'Good': Haavisto
By ANI | Published: May 28, 2022 02:09 PM 2022-05-28T14:09:40+5:30 2022-05-28T14:20:02+5:30
Finland, Sweden and Turkey had "good" negotiations on NATO bids of Nordic countries, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.
"Regarding Turkey, our delegations visited [Turkey] on Wednesday ... had good negotiations there. Negotiators agreed to continue those talks," Haavisto said after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
