"Talks will make relationship more dynamic," says PM Modi at bilateral with President Sanchez at Laxmi Vilas Palace

Vadodara (Gujarat) [india], October 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on Monday in the Durbar Hall of the famous Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, following the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility.

The two leaders enjoyed lunch at the palace, which was built in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the ruler of the former state of Baroda.

During the bilateral meeting with Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him.

PM Modi said, "This is your first visit to India. We all missed you at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year. I am very happy that I am getting the opportunity to welcome you in India during the festival of Deepawali and I am welcoming you in the same Vadodara which made me a Member of Parliament for the first time and later I became the Prime Minister.

"Gujarat is considered the land of festivals and celebrations. Diwali is a symbol of light, enthusiasm, joy, energy and new beginnings. Similarly, your visit has infused new energy and enthusiasm in our relations", he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the opening of a new consulated in Barcelona and said the partnership was dynamic and multifaceted.

"Our partnership is centuries old. Shared belief in values like democracy and rule of law binds us together. We have strong cooperation in many areas like economy, defence, pharma, IT, science and technology and we both emphasise on global peace, prosperity and cooperation. People-to-people contact provides a strong foundation for our relations. Indian young talent is contributing to Spain's green and digital transition goals. In view of the growing people-to-people relations, this year India opened a new Consulate in Barcelona, Spain. We welcome your decision to open a new Consulate of Spain in Bengaluru. I am confident that our talks today will contribute to making our partnership even more dynamic and multifaceted."

Earlier in the day, during the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus aircraft assembly facility in Vadodara, President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, highlighted the cultural and industrial ties between India and Spain while reminiscing about the collaboration between renowned Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia and Indian musician Ravi Shankar in the late 1960s.

Sanchez said, "In the late 1960s, the talented Paco de Lucia and the great Indian musician Ravi Shankar brought our two countries closer through music. Together they managed to fuse flamenco and Indian classical music, Spanish guitar with the spirituality of the sitar. Perhaps they did not know it then, but they were building a bridge between cultures that would open the way to the future. A future that has the face of a project like this. This plant will be a symbol of industrial excellence, an engine of growth, and a testament to the close and growing friendship."

Sanchez also underlined the significance of the facility as a collaboration between Tata and Airbus.

"Today we are not only officially inaugurating a cutting-edge industrial facility. Today we're also witnessing how an extraordinary project between two emblematic companies becomes a reality. Prime Minister Modi, this is another triumph of your vision. Your vision is to turn India into an industrial powerhouse and a magnet for investment and business. This partnership between Airbus and Tata will contribute to the progress of the Indian aerospace industry and will open new doors for the arrival of other European companies. This project brings together the best of two worlds. Tata is probably the best exponent of Indian industrial strength. Its products and services are present in virtually every country on the planet. Tata is a giant among giants", he added.

Sanchez then hailed Aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus as a leader in technological innovation. The Spanish PM said "As for Airbus, it embodies the very essence of a united Europe, committed to technological innovation and the creation of jobs and prosperity. For my country, for Spain, being an integral part of the Airbus consortium means defending the values it representsvalues on which the very idea of Europe is based on cooperation, modernity, and progress."

He expressed confidence in the growth potential for Indian companies, stating, "So if Indian companies want to grow, believe me, they can trust Spain. In 2026, the first C295 manufactured in India will be produced by this plant in Vadodara. This aircraft is a symbol of the Spanish and European aeronautical industry. In addition to contributing to modernising India's defence capabilities, it will also drive technological development, particularly for the state of Gujarat, India's leading manufacturing hub. Thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be created here, and a new generation of highly qualified engineers and technicians will be trained. I come from a country where 99% of companies are macro small and medium enterprises. They play a very valuable role in promoting social and territorial cohesion."

