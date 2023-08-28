Tamannaah Bhatia shares her 'Aakhri Sach' character has a very 'messed up' personal life

Mumbai, Aug 28 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her OTT show ‘Aakhri Sach’, has shared that her character in the show doesn’t have any control over her personal life.

In the streaming show, Tamannaah essays the character of an investigating officer Anya, who is trying to get to the bottom of a case which involves suicide of 11 members of a family.

Talking about her part in the series, she told IANS: “My character of Anya has accepted that she has a very messed up personal life. She is a modern young girl, and happens to be the investigating officer on the case. She knows that she doesn’t have control over her personal life but this case is the only space where she knows she can use her skill to navigate and unravel the truth.”

When asked if it was difficult for her to cleanse herself off such an intense character, the actress denied saying that she didn’t have to actively cleanse her system off the character but there’s something that she felt during the making of the show.

Tamannaah said: “I don’t think that it was very difficult to cleanse myself of this character but I remember on the last day of shoot, I did feel lighter. I did have a heavy heart during the making of this show, I can’t deny that. I felt a sense of relief from those pent up feelings.”

‘Aakhri Sach’, which also stars Abhishek Banerjee is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor