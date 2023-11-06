Tamannaah, Vijay walk hand in hand as they make exit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Mumbai, Nov 6 The new lovebirds of Bollywood town -- Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, were seen shelling couple goals at the grand pre-Diwali bash at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence, here.

The couple made separate entries to the party, however, during the exit both can be seen walking hand in hand, and having a happy conversation.

In the video that went viral on the social media shows Vijay opening the door for his ladylove.

Tamannaah looked radiant and gorgeous in a lavender and pastel blue coloured sequined saree, and paired it with a matching tube blouse.

The actress opted for a nude makeup, and no-accessories look. While, Vijay looked dapper in white ethnic ensemble.

While making their exit from the party, the two flashed their blushed smiles for the cameras.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Hand in hand is love", "aww", "love this jodi", "sweet couple", "the duo" etc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay next has 'Murder Mubarak', 'Suriya 43'. Tamannaah was last seen in 'Bhola Shankar'. She next has 'Bandra', and 'Vedaa'.

