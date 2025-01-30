Tamil Nadu: Six Indian fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison, arrive in Chennai

Tamil Nadu [India], January 30 : Six Indian fishermen who were detained in Sri Lanka have been released and returned to Chennai. Upon their arrival, they were received by Fisheries Department officials, marking the latest instance in the ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan authorities.

The release follows a troubling incident in the Jaffna Sea, where two Indian fishermen from Karaikal sustained injuries after the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire. According to the Rameswaram Fisherman Association (RFA), the two were part of a 13-member group that had set out in two boats near Parutthura beach. As they were fishing, a Sri Lankan Navy patrol intercepted their vessels. In an attempt to flee, the fishermen turned their boat toward Indian waters while two Sri Lankan officers remained on board. This prompted the Sri Lankan patrol to open fire, injuring two Indian fishermen, who were later taken to Jaffna Teaching Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the remaining crew members were handed over to local police, with Sri Lanka's Department of Aquatic Resources reportedly denying responsibility for the arrests.

India had lodged strong protest against firing by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in Delhi to lodge a protest over the incident.

Such confrontations over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait have been recurring, leading to frequent detentions of Indian fishermen. These incidents have prompted ongoing diplomatic efforts by both the Indian central and Tamil Nadu governments to secure their release.

Just recently, 41 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy were repatriated to Chennai. Among them, 35 from Ramanathapuram had been arrested near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024, for alleged cross-border fishing. Their release was facilitated through diplomatic intervention.

Additionally, on January 16, 15 Indian fishermen detained in 2024 were freed and returned to Chennai. This group included eight fishermen arrested near Mannar Island on September 27 and 12 from Nagapattinam who had been detained on November 11. In another significant effort, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) oversaw the repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen from Bangladesh on January 5, along with four fishing boats.

Amid these ongoing disputes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic measures to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats. Stressing the need for a lasting resolution, he called for sustained efforts to safeguard fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future confrontations.

