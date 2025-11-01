Tanzania Election Results 2025: Landslide Victory for President Samia Suluhu Hassan Amid Deadly Protest

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has won the Tanzanian preliminary election. Taking more than 95% of the vote, preliminary results on state TV showed after three days of violent protests. Final results were expected in the coming hours, and state television said a quick swearing-in ceremony would take place on Saturday, according to an AFP journalist who relayed information by phone because Tanzania is still under an internet blackout.

The main opposition party, Chadema, says hundreds of people have been killed by security forces since protests broke out on election day on Wednesday, according to the news agency AFP. Hassan has not made any public statement since the unrest began.

#UPDATE

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has won a landslide election victory, taking more than 95 percent of the vote, preliminary results on state TV showed after three days of violent protests.



Final results were expected in the coming hours, and state television said… — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 1, 2025

Her government denies using “excessive force” but has blocked the internet and imposed a tight lockdown and curfew nationwide, making it hard to get any information. News websites have not been updated since early Wednesday and journalists are not allowed to operate freely in the country.

At least 700 dead in Tanzania's post-election protests. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed after taking to the streets to protest this week’s presidential election, which saw the increasingly authoritarian incumbent, Samia Suluhu Hassan, run unopposed for another term… pic.twitter.com/Bj6NefSAYW — Samuel Baker BYANSI (@SamuelBaker_B) October 31, 2025

Also Read | Over 700 reported dead in Tanzania post-poll clashes.

UN chief Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” about the situation in Tanzania, “including reports of deaths and injuries during the demonstrations,” his spokesman said in a statement.