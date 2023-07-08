Tanzania, India are "important trade partners": EAM Jaishankar in Dar es Salaam

Zanzibar [Tanzania], July 8 : While co-chairing the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the two nations "important trade partners" and added that bilateral relations have always been strong since independence.

Jaishankar said both India and Tanzania share a very robust economic engagement, by growing development cooperation, and by excellent cooperation in the multilateral forum. He said that the ties between the two countries are characterized by high-level visits.

During his opening remarks at the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting in Dar es Salaam today, the External Affairs Minister said, "As you noted, Minister, we are very important trade partners. For us, Tanzania is the fourth-largest trade partner in Africa. It is the biggest development partner in the continent, and I am truly pleased that the current momentum is now developing into a growing ambit of cooperation, and I would like to reaffirm India's commitment to strengthen and deepen our relations with Tanzania."

During the joint commission meeting, emerging areas of interest were discussed and the two sides exchanged views on international issues.

"I would particularly like to mention our water partnership because we are immensely proud of the fact that in the last few years, that initiative has helped to transform the lives of millions of Tanzanians, and on this occasion, we will be taking forward a new flagship initiative, which is the first-ever global campus of the globally renowned Indian Institute of Technology, and I had the honour to witness the signature of the agreement to that effect when I was in Zanzibar," Jaishankar said.

Further, Jaishankar also mentioned India's ongoing G20 Presidency and added that New Delhi is pursuing its chairmanship through a process of close consultations with partners from Global South.

He said, "As many of you are aware, India has assumed the G20 presidency since December 2022. Our theme is One Earth, One Family, One Future, and that theme is very much reflected in my visit to Tanzania as well. We are pursuing our G20 presidency through a process of close consultations with our partners of the Global South, and I would like to recognize that Tanzania was one of the countries which actively participated in the Voice of the Global South Summit, which was organized by us in January 2023. We look forward to Tanzania's continued support, not just in our G20 presidency, but in other international initiatives."

Jaishankar underlined how, despite the challenges of COVID, the bilateral trade between India and Tanzania reached new heights. He thanked the Tanzanian Government for creating a positive, enabling environment for India's business communities to expand their activities.

"Coming to our bilateral engagements, we have noted our increasing political cooperation as well as the broadening trade basket, despite the challenges of COVID and disruptions caused by conflicts in other parts of the world We have seen our bilateral trade cross to new levels. Our figures, in fact, show that it is now in excess of USD 6.4 billion. Our investments in Tanzania are also increasing, and I had the opportunity to participate in a business conference, and that was certainly helpful," Jaishankar said.

"I think, in focusing greater attention on investment opportunities in Tanzania, where Indian business was concerned. I would like to thank the Tanzanian Government for creating a positive, enabling environment for our business communities to expand their activities. India is today among the fastest-growing large economies in the world. Tanzania is certainly among the fastest-growing economies in Africa, and this rapid growth on both ends will surely create more opportunities for our businesses," he added.

Earlier on Friday, he took part in the regional ambassadorial conference while also inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

The regional Ambassadorial conference was attended by representatives from Angola, Burundi, Congo, Swaziland, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

