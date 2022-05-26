Tanzania issues alert over monkeypox as outbreak reported in Europe

Tanzanian health authorities late Wednesday issued an alert over the reported outbreak of monkeypox in some countries in Europe.

Godwin Mollel, the Deputy Minister for Health, said in a statement that the public needs to take precautions against the monkeypox and other infectious diseases.

"There are no reported monkeypox patients in Tanzania at the moment," said Mollel, cautioning members of the public to avoid touching or eating sick animals or carcasses, as well as avoiding touching anything that has been used by a sick animal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it is expecting more infectious cases of the viral zoonotic disease as 20 countries across the world reported monkeypox cases.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headaches, swelling, back pain, aching muscles and fatigue.

People with a more serious illness may develop rashes and lesions on the face and hands, which then spread to other parts of the body. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor