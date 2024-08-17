Tanzania to cooperate with Cuba for vaccine plant construction

Dar es Salaam, Aug 17 Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured Cuban authorities of the country's commitment to collaborate on establishing a vaccine production plant.

In a statement released late on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office noted that Majaliwa made this commitment during a visit to Labiofam, Cuba's premier research and manufacturing facility for pharmaceuticals and agricultural products, Xinhua news agency reported.

Majaliwa emphasised that Labiofam would work with Tanzania Biotech Product Ltd., a state-of-the-art larvicides factory in Tanzania's Coast region managed by the state-owned National Development Corporation.

The biolarvicides produced at this facility are used to manage mosquito larvae in Tanzania and several other African nations.

The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Health to engage with Tanzania's Embassy in Cuba, the Cuban Ministry of Health, and other relevant stakeholders to initiate the development of the vaccine plant in Tanzania.

