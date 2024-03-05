Tanzania's ruling party youth delegation visits India for KNOW BJP initiative

New Delhi [India], March 5 : As part of BJP's global outreach program "KNOW BJP", Tanzania ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi's young delegation led by Emmanuel John Nchimbi visited India. BJP's foreign affairs department's in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale welcomed the Tanzanian delegation.

During the meeting, the Tanzanian leaders were apprised of the working, concept and features of the NaMo app as a tool for communication. The Tanzanian delegation held talks with members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and IT and social media cells about the communication strategies of the BJP during elections.

In a post on X, BJP's Foreign Affairs Department stated, "A youth Delegation of Tanzania's ruling party @ccm_tanzania headed by Dr. Emmanuel John Nchimbi, Sec Gen. CCM, visited India in continuation of the global outreach program "KNOW BJP" launched by BJP Nat. Prez Sh @JPNadda. Delegation was welcomed by Dr. @vijai63 @BJP4India."

"They were apprised about working, concept and features of the NaMo app as a tool for communication. Also held discussions with members of BJYM and IT & social Media cell about communication strategies of BJP during elections," it added.

The meeting is a part of the "Know BJP" campaign, which was announced by JP Nadda on April 6, 2022, the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda met with a delegation from Denmark comprising the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, Soren Gade, deputy speakers, and Ambassador Freddy Svane. The discussions on Sunday primarily focused on the upcoming elections in India and various initiatives undertaken by the PM Modi government.

According to the office of BJP National President JP Nadda, the meeting delved into a range of topics, providing an opportunity to exchange views on the democratic process and governance strategies.

The delegation from Denmark expressed keen interest in understanding the intricacies of the Indian political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the forthcoming elections.

"Today, BJP National President Shri @JPNadda ji met a delegation from Denmark comprised of speaker of Mr Soren Gade, deputy speakers and Amb @svane_freddy. They discussed about upcoming elections in India, BJPs org. and various programs of Modi govt," said the office of BJP National President, JP Nadda in a post on X.

