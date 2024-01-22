Targeted IDF preparing to attack inside Lebanese territory: Hezbollah

New Delhi, Jan 22 Hezbollah has said that it targeted Israeli soldiers preparing to carry out a military operation inside Lebanon, media reports said.

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant resistance, we targeted last night with missiles an Israeli force in the vicinity of the Zarit barracks that was preparing to carry out an aggression inside Lebanese territory,” said a statement quoted by Syria’s state-run SANA news agency.

“The attack led to confirmed casualties among its ranks,” Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen television channel claimed.

Last week, Israeli media made a rare acknowledgment of a special forces operation in the area of Ayta al-Shab in southern Lebanon.

