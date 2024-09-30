Tasleema Akhter exposes Pakistan's double standards and advocates for development in Kashmir

By Nishant Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Tasleema Akhter, a political activist from the Kashmir Valley, has criticised Pakistan for its double standards on the Kashmir issue, highlighting that the areas under its occupation, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, are facing severe challenges.

Akhter, who chairs the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK), recently returned home after attending the 57th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Many innocent lives have been lost due to their actions. Organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen have inflicted immense damage on Kashmir, leaving it drenched in blood. The world must understand that the atrocities in Kashmir are solely due to Pakistani terrorism. We have endured enough; we can no longer tolerate this. We will continue to expose them on every platform; their fake drama will no longer work."

Akhter pointed out Pakistan's contradictory stance: "On one hand, Pakistan claims to be the champion of Kashmir, but on the other, it is responsible for severe atrocities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan engages in propaganda but is itself a hub of violations. It cannot tolerate India's progress, which is why it is involved in such activities."

Tasleema also shed light on the dire conditions in illegally occupied areas of Pakistan, stating, "Look at PoJK; see what Pakistan has done to it. We raise our voices for them too. They are part of us. If Pakistan cannot care for the people there, it should relinquish that region. We will never tolerate Pakistan's terrorism and atrocities against the people of PoJK. They are yearning for basic necessities like food and flour. We welcome them to prepare to join India."

Addressing Pakistan's misuse of international aid, Tasleema urged global communities to stop funding Pakistan. "The billions or millions Pakistan receives disappear; they are either spent on the military or go to the ISI."

Akhter highlighted the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir. On the ongoing elections, she expressed optimism, saying, "This is a matter of great happiness; this is the beauty of India's democracy. You can see how peacefully elections are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. Our youth, who were once brainwashed, have completely transformed. Those given stones and guns are now walking the right path. The youth of Kashmir only desire development and peace. Today, they are ready to counter Pakistan. Our Islam teaches us to protect our land, and that is exactly what we are doing."

She discussed the development in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, emphasising the changes in the region. She said, "The biggest change is that the youth are happy. Previously, strikes occurred, and the youth were told not to attend schools, colleges, or work; now we are free from that. Kashmir is moving toward development. Today, the youth are focusing on education, preparing to become officers, and participating in international competitions."

Since the abrogation of Article 370, tourism in Kashmir has seen significant growth. On this, Tasleema Akhter noted, "In recent years, more foreigners have been visiting Kashmir. People are being provided with necessary facilities. Travel that used to take hours now takes just minutes. The Indian government has introduced initiatives like e-buses, making travel easier for tourists. Improved tourism has also boosted Kashmir's economy. Today, everyone is doing well with their shops and businesses."

Women like Tasleema Akhter are emerging as new role models in Kashmir, inspiring other women. Addressing women's empowerment in the Valley, Akhter said, "I am a prime example that the voice of Kashmir is not suppressed today. Kashmiri women are now much more empowered. There is gender equality in Kashmir; today, Kashmiri girls are doing the same work as boys.

On the future of Kashmir, Tasleema expressed hope, stating, "I can confidently say that with ongoing development, many industries will open up, and it seems Kashmir will become the highest tax-paying region."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor