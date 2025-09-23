Tata Advanced Systems opens 1st overseas defence manufacturing facility in Morocco

New Delhi, Sep 23 Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) on Tuesday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, in Morocco’s Casablanca region -- marking the first overseas defence production unit set up by a private Indian company.

The development highlights India’s growing ability to design and deliver advanced combat vehicle platforms in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Abdeltif Loudyi, Morocco’s Minister Delegate in charge of National Defence Administration, in the presence of senior officials from both countries.

Spread across 20,000 square metres, it is also the largest defence manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Under a contract with the Moroccan government, Tata Advanced Systems will manufacture and deliver the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 (WhAP 8x8).

The facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, and production has already started. The first deliveries are expected to begin next month.

The plant has created direct and indirect employment opportunities, built a strong supplier ecosystem, developed critical technology capabilities, and set up in-country product support.

It is also working closely with ancillary partners who provide subsystems and key technologies.

Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems, said the inauguration represents a strategic milestone.

“As the first overseas manufacturing facility by a private Indian defence OEM, it also marks our strategic initiative to begin offering designed-in-India defence technology systems to friendly countries overseas,” Singh stated.

“Today’s defence factory inauguration near Casablanca in Morocco marks a new chapter in the India–Morocco industrial partnership, and Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be part of this milestone,” he said.

Initially, the plant will serve the Royal Moroccan Army, but the company also plans to expand exports to other friendly nations, particularly across Africa.

The WhAP 8x8, jointly developed by DRDO and Tata, is a modular, multi-role armoured vehicle platform designed for mobility, survivability and adaptability in diverse combat situations.

It comes with a powerful engine, independent suspension, central tyre inflation system, and a protective monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection.

The vehicle can be configured for several roles, including infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance, command, mortar carrier, and ambulance.

It also offers options for remote weapon stations, anti-tank guided missile capability, and amphibious operations.

