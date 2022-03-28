Tata Elxsi shares hit all-time high, up over 50% in 2022

New Delhi, March 28 Amid volatile trade, shares of IT major Tata Elxsi surged sharply on Monday to hit an all-time high.

The sharp rise in share prices come amid reports that the MSCI may include the company in its standard index.

An American finance company headquartered in New York City, MSCI is a global provider of equity, fixed income, real estate indexes, multi-asset portfolio analysis tools, ESG and climate products.

The shares touched a high of Rs 9,160 during the day, and closed the session at Rs 9,010, up Rs0 6.8 per cent over the previous close.

The shares of the IT major rose over 50 per cent since the start of calendar year 2022.

Over the past five years, it saw an over 1,100 per cent rise in its share price, accumulating multi-fold returns for its investors.

Tata Elxsi is a leading design and technology services provider across industries, including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation.

