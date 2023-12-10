Taylor Swift enjoys girls night out with Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz

Los Angeles, Dec 10 Taylor Swift recently stepped out for a girls’ night out with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz in New York City.

And the women all came dressed to impress. During the get-together with friends, Swift could be seen exiting a building alongside Gomez, 31, and Delevingne, 31, as well as some security, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Taylor Swift wore a sherpa-lined leather coat, green sweater, plaid skirt, tights and some tall red boots.

As per ‘People’, she accessorised her chic winter look with a caramel-coloured bag and some classic red lipstick. Selena Gomez, who debuted blonde highlights last month, put her lighter locks on full display as she kept her hair down in a soft, wavy style. Her outfit consisted of a snake-print overcoat and matching skirt, a black top and some black boots.

Kravitz, 35, was also seen exiting the building. The Big Little Lies star wore an oversized tan coat layered over black wide-leg pants and a red shirt.

Taylor-Joy, who seemingly walked separately from the group, was spotted with a head-covering, a large black coat and a pair of shiny heels for the occasion.

The outing comes two days after Swift stepped out to support her friend Emma Stone at the New York City premiere of her new film ‘Poor Things’ at the DGA Theater.

