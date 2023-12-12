Taylor Swift plants sweet kiss on Travis Kelce's cheek

Los Angeles, Dec 12 Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating the Christmas season with love.

Celebrity barber Patrick Regan shared a post on Instagram that included a photo of Taylor, 33, closing her eyes as she gave Kelce, 34, a kiss on the cheek.

The photo showed the athlete smiling from ear to ear while he grabbed Taylor's arm. Also in the post was an image of Kelce getting gameday ready and a video of him waving at fans, reports People magazine.

"Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav. I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game", Regan shared in the caption.

Taylor was on hand to cheer Kelce on as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

As per People, Taylor sported a vintage red Chiefs sweatshirt at the game and was seen reuniting with the NFL star's mom, Donna Kelce. The game ended in a loss for the Chiefs, making their record so far this season 8-5. Since news of a romance between the two first began, Taylor has been able to make an appearance at six of his games.

In an interview for Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, the singer noted that she's found a new love for the sport during the process.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she said, adding, "I've been missing out my whole life."

The performer noted that she and Kelce have made an effort to show up to each other's events.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care," she said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone," Taylor added.

"We're just proud of each other."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor