Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce kiss on dancefloor

Los Angeles, Jan 2 Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce seemingly shared a very sensual smooch on the dancefloor on New Year's eve.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker and her boyfriend have enjoyed the holiday season with one another and their families, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

And they rounded off the season with a big smooch on the dancefloor as they welcomed 2024. In a video circulating on social media platform X, erstwhile Twitter, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can be seen embracing his girlfriend while dancing slowly in a room filled with partygoers.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', Travis could be seen in a black button-down shirt, while Taylor sported a silver sequin minidress with her blonde locks tied into an up-do.

"Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce New Year’s Day (Taylor’s Version) kiss", penned one X user who shared the video of the pair. While someone else shared a photo of their kiss, writing: "Taylor and Travis NEw Year kiss”, alongside it.

Fans have since reacted to the video and photo, with one person writing: "Hottest couple of the year”, and another writing: "The cutest ever. so happy they found each other”.

This comes after the songstress seemingly wore her boyfriend's jacket as she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game last night before they headed out together to ring in the new year.

