Teachers protest against Pak govt's decision to hand over management of public schools to municipal corporation

The government schools teachers in Pakistan's capital staged a demonstration outside the Parliament House against Imran Khan government's decision to hand over the management of public schools to the municipal corporation, local media reported on Thursday.

The teachers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are protesting against the decision to hand over the management of public schools to the municipal corporation and are demanding the reversal of the decision, Geo News reported citing reports.

Teachers had staged a similar protest in early December and decided to protest on the streets on Thursday as the government did not meet their demands.

Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also joined the teachers in the protest, Dawn reported.

Earlier, it was also reported that the two colleges of Islamabad are facing an acute shortage of staff as both institutions have failed to create the recommended number of posts for teaching and non-teaching staff despite a lapse of more than two years.

( With inputs from ANI )

