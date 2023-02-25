Teaching Gujarati, Urdu and Hindi important to Britain's economic future: UK MP Gareth Thomas

United Kingdom government needs to invest in the teachings of the South Asian language as these language skills are integral to maximizin the relationship between both countries, said Gareth Thomas, Labour and Co-op Member of Parliament for Harrow West in Northwest London.

"The UK needs to start putting serious financial and academic backing behind South Asian language teaching. The teaching of Gujarati, Urdu and Hindi are important to Britain's economic future as well as an opportunity for academic excellence among young people in our country", said Gareth in an interview with ANI.

"As the UK seeks to strengthen its trade links with India we must invest in the languages of South Asia, these language skills are integral to maximising our relationship. India has not only a growing population and economy but also a growing middle class which makes India a key partner for the UK", he added.

Appreciating the strong links between India and UK, the MP said that "the shared history and communities should be maximised for the economic and cultural benefits that our two great nations deserve."

Further stressing upon the trade agreement between both countries, Gareth highlighted India's economy as a bright spot against global economic headwinds.

"The robustness of India's economy is indeed a bright spot against global economic and geopolitical headwinds and a Trade agreement between the UK and India can only further enhance India's and further establish India as one of the key nations to shape the 21st century," Gareth said.

"A free trade agreement between our two nations has the power to provide not only opportunities for business but opportunities for individuals who wish to study, travel and experience what our two nations can provide", he added.

Gareth Thomas is a Labour and Coop Party MP and Shadow Minister for Trade. Gareth has represented the constituency of Harrow West since 1997 and has served as a Trade and Development Minister under the last Labour government.

For Harrow West, in Northwest London, Gareth's constituency is a diverse community with a large community from the South Asian diaspora. His constituency has allowed him to see first-hand the work Temples, Mosques do in helping young people learn south Asian languages.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor