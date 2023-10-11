Tech honchos condemn Hamas attack on Israel, pledge employees' security

New Delhi, Oct 11 Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others that have offices in Israel, employing thousands of workers, have condemned the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel and promised the safety of their employees in the country.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X, saying: "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks in Israel this weekend and the escalating conflict underway. Google has 2 offices and over 2,000 employees in Israel.

"It’s unimaginable what they’re experiencing. Our immediate focus since Saturday has been on employee safety. We’ve now made contact with all of our local employees, and will continue supporting them."

On October 7, Hamas militants broke into Israel, killing hundreds of people in streets and homes close to the Gaza border and causing gunbattles in Israeli communities for the first time in decades.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said: "Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families. "

Microsoft employs nearly 3,000 employees in Israel.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy called the attacks against civilians in Israel "shocking and painful to watch".

"The attacks against civilians in Israel are shocking and painful to watch. I have been in touch with our teammates there to make sure we do everything we can to help support their family’s and their safety, and to assist however we can in this very difficult time," Jassy wrote on X.

In 2014, Amazon established its first office in Tel Aviv, and since then, it has grown and made investments in its Israeli client base.

Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco, has been in touch with Cisco Israel teams over the past three days to understand what they need most in the face of war, devastation, and loss of life.

"First and foremost, we’ve been focused on their safety and well-being and that of their families. We’ve also launched humanitarian efforts to support those most vulnerable in addition to ensuring continuity of critical communications and security services," he posted on LinkedIn.

The death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip has increased to more than 2,100, with more fatalities expected as the violence continues for a fifth day.

