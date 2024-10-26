Technical issues cause Pakistan's national air carrier to reduce its fleet to half

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fleet, originally consisting of 33 aircraft, has shrunk further due to technical issues, leaving only 16 planes available for domestic and international flights, The Express Tribune reported.

According to sources, PIA's operational condition has worsened due to alleged negligence and carelessness by the PIA's management, particularly within the engineering department.

Out of the 33 aircraft, only 16 are flight-ready, while around 17 planes are grounded due to a lack of spare parts, engine checks, and other reasons. This includes a significant portion of the long-haul Boeing 777s, of which the PIA owns nine, with three leased, The Express Tribune noted.

The sources said the PIA lacks the resources to repair inactive aircraft or procure spare parts, which has exacerbated the already critical situation. Pakistan's Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Gul Asghar Khan on Wednesday informed the lower house of parliament that the final auction of the state-owned PIA Corporation would be held on October 30.

According to The Express Tribune, Gul Asghar Khan said the PIA privatization was a detailed process conducted under the elaborate structure of privatization. The process was initiated in February 2024 and would be finalized on October 30, he added.

The Express Tribune had previously reported that PIA has been under a massive debt burden of approximately USD 2.9 billion. Despite multiple bailout packages being provided to it by the government in recent years, PIA is struggling to stay afloat. The government is aiming to privatize the airlines with six bidders pre-qualified for the sale.

This privatisation effort is in line with the recommendations given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the Government of Pakistan to sell off all loss-making state-owned enterprises so as to stabilise the economy. The recent accidents make it tough for the company to gain trust during a time when it is causing heavy burdens to the national exchequer.

