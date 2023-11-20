Teen Israeli soldier Noa Marciano taken hostage, killed by Hamas; says IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 : Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari has said that the 19-year-old IDF Corporal Noa Marciano who was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists was killed by the terror group at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

He shared that Marciano was left injured during the ongoing combat in which her captive was killed and Hamas took her to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza where she was murdered.

"19-year-old IDF Corporal Noa Marciano was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the massacre of October 7th. Noa was taken into Gaza alive, she was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza City next to the Shifa Hospital. During ongoing combat, in the vicinity of where she was held captive, Noa's Hamas captor was killed and Noa was injured. I repeat, she was only injured. An independent pathological report has determined Noa's injuries were not life-threatening. I repeat, Noa's injuries were not life-threatening," he said.

He added, "According to the intelligence we have in our hands, concrete intelligence: Hamas terrorists took Noa into Shifa hospital where she was murdered quickly. Hamas murdered Noa inside Shifa Hospital. Our thoughts are with Noa's family."

Reiterating Israel's stand that Israel will not stop until they get back the hostages and affirming that Hamas is hiding behind the hostages in Shifa hospital.

He said, "The world must remember, Hamas is holding the elderly, men, women, children, babies; Babies! hostage. The Israel Defense Forces have a moral obligation to bring everyone, every one of our hostages home. We will not rest until we do. Hamas was hiding and murdering our hostages in Shifa Hospital. Hamas was building terror tunnels under Shifa Hospital. By now the truth is clear: Hamas wages war from hospitals, wages terror from hospitals. Everyone who cares about the future of humanity must condemn Hamas."

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, who was captured by the Hamas terror group on October 7, The Times of Israel reported.

Marciano, 19, of the Border Defense Corps' 414th unit, was serving on the Nahal Oz IDF base when it was overrun by terrorists during their murderous onslaught on southern Israel. She lived in Modiin and was the oldest of three siblings.

Meanwhile, in an operational update, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) as well as the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) have revealed that a 55-meter-long "terrorist tunnel" was found 10 metres under the Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza.

In a post on social media platform X, the IDF wrote, "OPERATIONAL UPDATE: IDF and ISA forces revealed a significant 55-meter-long terrorist tunnel, 10 metres underneath the Shifa Hospital complex, during an intelligence-based operation."

Further, the update also highlighted that the tunnel entrance contains various defence mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole.

"The tunnel entrance contains various defence mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole, in an attempt by Hamas to block Israeli forces from entering," the IDF said.

"For weeks, we've been telling the world about Hamas' cynical use of the residents of Gaza and patients of Shifa Hospital as human shields. Here is more proof," it added.

