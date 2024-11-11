Teenage park ranger killed in US wildfire

New York, Nov 11 A major wildfire dubbed Jennings Creek continued to rage in Passaic County of New Jersey and Orange County of New York with limited success in containment efforts.

The blaze burned through 3,000 acres and threatened 25 structures, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a social media post on Sunday.

The wildfire only impacted an area of 2,000 acres with 10 structures threatened around 23 hours ago.

It's reported that an 18-year-old New York State Forest Ranger volunteer and state employee Dariel Vasquez died on Saturday in responding to the wildfire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Still, the joint firefighting efforts by New Jersey and New York authorities have made some progress, containing 10 per cent of the wildfires by now.

The public is strongly urged to refrain from using any open flame and take every precaution possible to prevent wildfires given prolonged and extremely dry conditions in New Jersey.

New York City has banned grilling in city parks as the city remains under drought conditions and multiple wildfires burned in or near the city.

Notably, a bushfire broke out at the iconic Prospect Park in Brooklyn on Friday and engulfed around two acres of land.

Around 27 million residents in the Northeastern United States were under a Red Flag Warning on critical fire weather on Saturday with the Red Flag Warning extending into Sunday in Connecticut.

