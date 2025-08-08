Teenager arrested after man critically injured in Sydney public park stabbing

Sydney, Aug 8 A man has been hospitalised in a critical condition and a teenager has been arrested following the stabbing attack at a public park in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at the park in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Annandale at about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police officers arrived and found six men with a range of injuries, who said they had been assaulted by a group of four unknown males following an argument.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Four more of the injured men were also taken to hospital, while one was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics but did not require hospitalisation.

Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident. Following inquiries, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Annandale at around 12:15 a.m. and taken to a nearby police station.

In a similar incident, earlier on August 5, a teenage girl was arrested after another teenager was fatally stabbed in Sydney.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Edgeworth, a suburb of the city of Newcastle, 110 km north of Sydney on August 4..

Officers arrived at the scene and found a teenage girl with an injury to her torso. She was treated by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where she later died from her injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

A second teenage girl, who police said was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene and was assisting with inquiries.

Local media reported that the victim was 13 years old and that the girl who was arrested is 14.

NSW Police said in a statement that a crime scene has been established, which will be forensically examined by specialist officers, and that detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the girl's death.

