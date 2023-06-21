Teens try to light explosives inside Philadelphia grocery store

Washington, June 21 Police in Philadelphia have said that three teenagers aged between 16-19 years tried to light explosives inside a grocery store in the US city.

In a statement, the police said that officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fresh Grocer on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue at around 5 p.m., reports Fox 29 News Philadelphia.

The accused however, fled before the police arrived and the store security managed to recover the explosive devices, the statement said.

The police have not revealed what kind of explosives were recovered.

As of late Tuesday night, no arrests were made.

