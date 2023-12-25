Tehran denies striking Indian tanker

The ongoing war between Gaza and Israel has created unsettling Environment in world. Admits of this now Israel and the U.S. claim that a drone launched from Iran was carrying a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. Washington's reaction comes a day after the Pentagon alleged that a drone launched from Iran hit the vessel off the coast of India. Meanwhile on Monday Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected this claim.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, denied the allegations, stating that they are baseless. He also asserted that the U.S. should be held accountable for its involvement in Israel's war in Gaza. Kanaani mentioned that these claims are intended to divert attention from the American government's support for Israel's actions in Gaza. The Pentagon had accused Iran of attacking a Japanese tanker, and the Iranian navy has reportedly received new weapons amid the ongoing conflict. Iran also denies any involvement in the attacks attributed to the Houthi Rebels.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups started on October 7, 2023, primarily in and around the Gaza Strip, with additional clashes in the West Bank and on the Israel–Lebanon border.