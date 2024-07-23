Tehreek-e-Insaf's Raoof Hasan handed over to Pak investigative agency on physical remand

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 : A two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan, has been approved by a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to ARY News.

After presenting Hasan to the court, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) prosecutor asked that the defendant be placed on physical remand so that gadgets purportedly used for anti-state propaganda could be recovered.

The agency's prosecutor informed the court during today's session that an FIA case may be eligible for a 30-day physical remand.

Next, he implored the court to place the PTI official under physical remand for ten days, handing him over to the investigating agency. Latif Khosa, Hasan's attorney, disagreed with the prosecutor's request for a physical remand, reported ARY News.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan were arrested in the federal capital by Islamabad police yesterday.

The party secretariat in Section G-8 is where the arrests were made.

Based on verifiable evidence, law enforcement officials raided the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat, ARY News reported, citing the Islamabad Police. According to the police, the PTI Secretariat's digital media centre served as the centre of an international disinformation network.

Based on information from a global social media activist connected to PTI, the raid was executed. Computers and documents from the PTI central office were taken by the Islamabad police during the raid, and these items are currently being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

