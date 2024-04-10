Tel Aviv: India envoy Sanjeev Singla' Israel's Minister of Labour discuss ties, safety of Indian workers

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 : The Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, met the country's Minister for Labour, Yoav Ben-Tzur, on Wednesday (local time) held talks on bilateral relations, with the former also bringing up the safety and well-being of Indian workers in the country.

During the meeting, the envoy was briefed on the enforcement activities of the Ministry for welfare of Indian workers there.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Israel wrote, "Ambassador met the Minister of Labor of Israel to discuss relations, including safety and well-being of Indian workers in Israel."

"At the meeting, Ambassador was briefed on the enforcement activities of the Ministry to ensure the rights and welfare of Indian workers in Israel," it added.

Ambassador met the Minister of Labor of Israel to discuss 🇮🇳🇮🇱 relations, including safety and well-being of Indian workers in Israel. At the meeting, Ambassador was briefed on the enforcement activities of the Ministry to ensure the rights and welfare of Indian workers in Israel pic.twitter.com/UcPnrsCUeF— India in Israel (@indemtel) April 9, 2024

At the press briefing last week, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, said the first batch of people have gone to Israel under the government-to-government (G2G) agreement, stressing that the Indian government urged the Israeli authorities to take their safety seriously.

Earlier this year, a drive to recruit more than 10,000 Indian construction workers in Israel began at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana's Rohtak.

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal, while addressing the weekly presser on April 4, said about 18,000 Indian workers were in Israel.

"The Indian Embassy in Israel is constantly in touch with them for their safety and it is a major concern for us," he said.

"The first batch of people under the G2G agreement have gone to Israel," Jaiswal added, stressing that they have urged the Israeli authorities to take care of their wellbeing.

"For us, their safety is very important. We have urged the Israeli authorities to do their best to take care of their safety and well being, which is of prime importance," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor