Tel Aviv moves to higher state of alert after drone strike

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 After Tel Aviv was hit by a drone in which one person was killed and at least 10 others injured, mayor Ron Huldai said the city was "moving to a higher state of alert", reported the Times of Israel on Friday.

"The war is still here, and it is difficult and painful, we are prepared for developments, if there will be any," the Mayor was quoted as saying as he appealed to citizens to follow instructions.

Israeli defence forces reported that a drone exploded in Tel Aviv on Friday morning. The explosion led to chaos around the area as security forces and medical teams rushed to the site in response. Local media reported that the site of the explosion was close to the US Consulate in Tel Aviv.

Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defence Forces confirmed the blast in Tel Aviv was caused by a drone, saying an initial probe determined that "an aerial target" impacted the coastal city.

The IDF statement said that the issue was under "thorough investigation," after the drone managed to enter Israeli airspace without setting off sirens. The IDF also said that the Israeli Air Force would increase patrols by fighter jets "to defend Israeli skies"

According to the Times of Israel, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said that a man had been killed by shrapnel from the explosion of a drone in Tel Aviv. According to the ambulance service, the man was found lifeless in a nearby building. The ambulance service said eight people had been taken to local hospitals, four of whom were wounded by shrapnel. The other four were being treated for anxiety.

Meanwhile, Saudi-based Al Arabiya news cited sources claiming that the Houthi terror group fired a ballistic missile and four drones at Israel overnight. The missile and three of the drones were reportedly shot down by US forces based in the region, and only the fourth drone managed to reach Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel further reported.

Earlier on July 18, The Israeli Defence Forces said that they had eliminated Ali Jaafar Maatuk, a commander of the Radwan Force's operations unit, along with another commander responsible for Radwan's operations in the Hajir region. IDF said that the strikes targeted Radwan Force command centres in Jmaijmeh and Majdal Selm, southern Lebanon, also eliminating additional terrorists.

The IDF also reported that 20 Hamas terrorists, including Nukhba terrorists, engineers, and snipers had been eliminated. Among them was Muhammed Abu Jattab, a platoon commander and sniper.

The IDF statement said that Abu Jattab conducted numerous sniper attacks against IDF troops in Gaza, including the fatal incident on July 9 during a targeted raid to dismantle terror infrastructure at the UNRWA Centre in Gaza City.

Additionally, Ismael Shakshak, a Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7, was also eliminated in the operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor