Telangana: 11-day 'yagam' held for Kamala Harris' victory in US Elections

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], October 30 : A grand 11-day havan is being organised in Bhadradri Korhagudem, Telangana, to pray for Vice President Kamala Harris's victory in the upcoming US Presidential Elections.

The 'Sri Raja Shyamalamba Sahita Shata Chandi Purvaka Sudarshana Maha Yagam' is being organised by the Shyamala Gopalan Foundation at H Convention in Palvancha, Bhadradri Korhagudem.

Several Vedic pundits and Chaturveda pundits were seen performing the 'yagam' as the ritual entered its 10 days on Tuesday.

Many people were seen thronging to the site to witness the yagya.

Nalla Suresh Reddy, the founder of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, spoke toand briefed about the ongoing yagam, and claimed there has been an increase in Harris' support base after the ritual was started.

Today is the 11th and concluding day of the ritual, during which the 'Purnahuti' is to be performed.

Nalla Suresh Reddy, said, "Whatever will happen, will happen by the grace of God. Today is the 10th day of the yagya. We saw that due to the ritual, Harris's support base increased. We want Harris to win."

The ritual will be performed by 40 Vedic pandits and around 7000 people are expected to participate in it.

"Around 7,000 people will take part in the ritual on the final day, with around 40 Vedic pandits will be performing it. We feed approximately 500-1,000 people as a part of the ritual daily," Reddy said.

"India is widely seen as a Hindu nation. By keeping our faith in the religion, we are hoping that Harris will win the elections," he added.

Kamala Harris is of Indian origin. Her mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican; both immigrated to the United States. She was born in Oakland, California, and attended a historically black university, Howard University, in Washington.In the presidential polls, Harris has rallied on several issues. She has expressed support for women's abortion rights, promised to provide an "earned pathway to citizenship" for illegal immigrants, and has also presented an "opportunity economy" plan.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

She is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president. If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

The Vice President is up against Donald Trump, the former President who is aiming for a return to the White House after his bitter exit in 2020.

The presidential elections in the United States are scheduled for November 5.

