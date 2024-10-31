Telangana: 11-day 'Yagnam', held for Kamala Harris' victory in US Elections, concludes

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], October 31 : The 11-day-long Maha Yagnam for the victory of Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming US Presidential Elections concluded on Wednesday at the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation Headquarters in Palvancha, Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Speaking to ANI, Nalla Suresh Reddy, the founder of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation said that Goddess has listened to the voices of everyone and they are optimistic about the Kamala Harris's chances of winning and becoming the first woman President of the US.

Dr. Shyamala Gopalan was a biomedical scientist and the mother of Kamala Harris.

"We strongly believe that the goddess has listened to everyone's voices, and we are confident that Madam will win and become the first woman President as she moves to the White House," he further said.

Reddy noted that during these 11 days, they witnessed many miracles, including Harris gaining momentum after the 10th day of the havan, coinciding with a controversy sparked by a comedian during former President Donald Trump's rally in New York on Monday (local time).

"We experienced many changes and miracles during these 11 days. When we started the Yagnam, the momentum was clearly in Madam's (Kamala Harris) favour. However, after 2-3 days, there was a decline in her graph. But now, following the 10th day, there has been turmoil due to the comedian, which is a significant setback for the Republican Party," Reddy said.

Earlier at the rally, comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe jokedly remarked that Latinos "love making babies" and compared their presence to an "invasion of the country," according to Al Jazeera. His comments led to significant backlash from politicians and Latino celebrities.

Vice President Kamala Harris has her roots in India. Her mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican; both immigrated to the United States.

She was born in Oakland, California, and attended a historically black university, Howard University, in Washington.

In the presidential polls, Harris has rallied on several issues. She has expressed support for women's abortion rights, promised to provide an "earned pathway to citizenship" for illegal immigrants, and has also presented an "opportunity economy" plan.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

She is the first female, first black, and first Asian American vice president. If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

The Vice President is up against Donald Trump, the former President who is aiming for a return to the White House after his bitter exit in 2020.

The presidential elections in the United States are scheduled for November 5.

