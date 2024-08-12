Telangana CM secures over Rs 31,500 cr plans in US tour, leaves for South Korea

California [US], August 12 : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy concluded his US tour on a high note, securing over Rs 31,500 crore investment plans, said a statement from the CM's office, adding that this investment would bring over 30,750 new jobs, a statement from the CM's office said.

The delegation held Roundtable Conferences on business, AI and semiconductors, spanning coast to coast, and also met with CEOs, founders and business alliances and groups, inviting them to come to Hyderabad and consider Telangana in their future plans, the statement said.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1822695881097027679

The delegation pitched Hyderabad and Telangana to business heads and investors across different sectors and closed new and expansion deals in IT, GCC, Lifesciences, Pharma, Data Centres, AI, Cloud and Data Centres, Electric Vehicle and batteries, green energy, FMCG and manufacturing, the statement added.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1822698756426654147

Major announcements in the IT sector include the Charles Schwab GCC, one of America's leading financial sector corporation, the statement said.

The Trinet deal opens major forays ahead in the HR solutions sector. The significant expansion announcements by global IT major Cognizant, and Arcesium, reinforced the edge of Hyderabad in the IT/GCC space, the statement added.

The pharma/life sciences sector saw fresh investments from nearly dozen American companies, the statement said.

The MoU with Corning on skilling and flow chemistry reiterates the companies' commitment to grow in Telangana and also reinforces the city's R&D capabilities, the statement said.

The announcement by Amgen, top biotech company, to set up a new R&D tech facility is a major breakthrough for Hyderabad. New GCC by Zoetis Inc, leader in animal health sector, and significant expansions by HCA and Thermofisher are set to give a further boost to the life sciences ecosystem of Telangana, the statement said.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1821793909716169001

Another major takeaway of the visit was the decision by Amazon to make significant expansions in their data centre presence in Hyderabad and use the city as a hub in a big way to drive their India presence, the statement said.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1822329398605062597

Aurum Equity too made a significant announcement to set up an AI-powered green data centre, the statement added.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1822128700030435815

Monarch Tractors adds a crucial fillip to our Telangana's ambition of growing in high-end manufacturing, the statement said.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1822317939795669312

The delegation led by CM Revanth Reddy also engaged with Apple, Google, Stanford University.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1822179806089224660

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1822172522093174956

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1821760774693638652

"The trip opened a myriad of areas for accelerated partnerships, setting new horizons and showcasing our wealth of potential for newer opportunities. From our plans in AI to building the Future City, corporations, startups, business leaders, tech and business associations and influencers have agreed to take our breathtaking vision to more people," said Revanth Reddy, before leaving for South Korea.

Sridhar Babu, IT and Industries Minister, said, "we have exceeded our goals, which were audacious to being with. Am delighted we could generate so much excitement in American business world, which will lead to a Multi-fold impact on investments and new jobs. The pipeline ahead is exciting. We will rigorously follow up to ensure many more closures in coming months."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor